Nasinu cruises into Deans quarterfinals

Nasinu Secondary School has powered into the national quarterfinals of the Deans U18 competition after a dominant 57-10 victory over Nabala Secondary in their playoff clash.

It was a clinical performance from Nasinu, who wasted no time asserting their dominance in both attack and defence, running in tries with flair and shutting down Nabala’s efforts with resolute tackling.

The win showcased their depth, discipline and drive, setting the tone for the knockout stages.

Nabala fought hard in the first half but couldn’t contain Nasinu’s fast-paced play and sharp execution in open space.

With the result, Nasinu now advance to a blockbuster quarterfinal showdown against Queen Victoria School, a repeat of last year’s Deans final.

