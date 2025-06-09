Byrne eyes repeat of Twickenham glory

[file photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne states the team is ready to face England again at Twickenham, where Fiji famously won 30–22 in 2023.

The match will open their November Series campaign before they take on France and Spain.

Byrne said it was a great opportunity to show the growth of the team over the past few years.

He adds that while England will be sharper this time, Fiji has developed squad depth and adapted their playing style.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show what the growth of this team has been in the last couple of years.”

Byrne believes playing top-tier teams away from home will push the Flying Fijians to raise their standards and build a stronger future.

Fiji will face England on November 9th at Twickenham Stadium, kicking off at 5.40am, then France in Marseille on November 16th and Spain in Malaga on November 23rd.

