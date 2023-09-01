Roosters keep finals hopes alive with big win over Bunnies

[ Source : NRL.com]

The Roosters have kept their finals hopes alive after overcoming arch-rival Rabbitohs 26-12 in a crucial clash at Accor Stadium.

Trent Robinson’s side now face a nervous wait with the Cowboys and Sharks upcoming matches set to determine their finals fate.

Jason Demetriou’s men were in the arm-wrestle for majority of the match however an early reshuffle exposed too many cracks in their defence and attack as South Sydney drew the curtain on a disappointing end to their 2023 season.

Seven minutes into the match the Roosters struck the first blow when Alex Johnston fumbled a Walker cross field kick and stand-in centre Corey Allan pounced on the ball in goal. Joseph Suaalii’s conversion was wide.

After a 15-minute arm wrestle played out with both sides trading errors, the Rabbitohs got one back when skipper Cameron Murray charged through the front door from close range to steal the lead 6-4.

Come the 27th minute and a Cody Walker escort handed the Tricolours an opportunity to level the scores with a Suaalii penalty goal.

The Roosters took the lead two minutes before the break with Sam Walker evading rushing defenders and firing a long range bullet pass to winger Junior Pauga.

The Daniel Tupou replacement winger produced a spectacular aerial finish on the stroke of half time to send his side into the sheds with a 10-6 lead.

The Roosters extended their lead early in the second half when Luke Keary combined with Pauga down the left edge before finding a trailing James Tedesco on the inside who fought his way over the line.

Forced into the centres after a Rabbitohs reshuffle, Michael Chee Kam capitalised off a Cody Walker cutout pass to score his first try in red and greed and reduce the deficit 16-12.

Come the 70th minute and the Tricolours extended their lead when centre Billy Smith exploded through a hole from close range to score his fourth try of the season.

But the Roosters sealed the win when Sam Walker iced an impressive night out in the No. 6 jersey, regathering a fifth tackle kick to score beside the uprights and put down the pen on another chapter in the historic Sydney rivalry.