NFA confirms recovering body in Brown Street fire

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority has confirmed that they recovered the body of a female victim from a residential fire incident at 38 Brown Street, Toorak, in Suva yesterday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a three-storey residential structure, commonly known as the old Vincent House, fully engulfed.

Crews swiftly deployed multiple hose lines from both onboard tank supplies and a nearby hydrant to contain and extinguish the blaze.

During subsequent search operations, crews discovered the body of a female victim inside the structure at approximately 2:29 pm.

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The property, which was reportedly vacant, sustained extensive damage estimated between 80 and 90 percent, and no adjacent buildings were affected by the fire.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane expressed deep concern over the incident and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

Sowane added that this fatality brings the total number of fire-related deaths recorded by the NFA to nine.

He says that this is a concerning figure that highlights the urgent need for stronger fire safety awareness and preventative measures across communities.

The CEO says the cause of the fire is under investigation, with authorities awaiting the forensic examination of the scene.

The National Fire Authority is urging all members of the public to take proactive steps to safeguard their homes and properties: