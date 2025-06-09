UK, Fiji strengthens ties at HMS Tamar reception

[Photo: FILE]

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its strong partnership with Fiji during a reception held aboard HMS Tamar at Suva Port last night.

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Seema Malhotra, says Fiji remains one of the UK’s closest partners in the Pacific, with ties built on shared Commonwealth values and long-standing people-to-people connections.

She highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas such as defence, security, and trade, noting the UK’s continued commitment to the region.

Malhotra also acknowledged the long service of Fijians in the British Armed Forces and the ongoing collaboration between the Royal Navy and the Republic of Fiji Navy to enhance maritime security.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sakiasi Ditoka, welcomed the UK’s engagement, saying it reflects a genuine commitment to the Pacific.

He says the relationship between the two countries is grounded in mutual respect and shared values, with cooperation in key areas contributing to regional stability.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership for the benefit of Fiji, the UK, and the wider Pacific region.