Fiji strengthens tourism response as global economic pressures mount

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji has reactivated its Tourism Action Group in a proactive effort to safeguard the country’s key economic sector amid rising global uncertainty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the move reflects the government’s commitment to protecting an industry that accounts for more than 40 percent of GDP.

Latest figures show Fiji recorded 71,765 visitor arrivals in March, a 12.4 percent increase year-on-year. Total arrivals for 2025 reached 986,367, while visitor earnings rose to $2.81 billion.

Gavoka says the Tourism Action Group was officially reactivated on March 19, in response to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, increasing fuel prices, and disruptions to international flight routes.

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“The Middle East conflict has disrupted aviation routes. Fuel costs are rising. Destinations across Southeast Asia, which are also managing booking disruptions, are stepping up recovery campaigns targeting Australian and New Zealand travellers, who make up a major share of our visitor market.”

Gavoka says the group’s priority is to sustain confidence in current bookings during the peak travel period and to prepare for the 2026–2027 season.

“Its immediate mandate is to maintain confidence in existing bookings across the April to October 2026 period and to undertake planning for October 2026 to April 2027, ensuring Fiji enters the next season with stability and momentum.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya welcomed the initiative, calling it timely given the ongoing global uncertainty.

“The reactivation is a deliberate step at a time when the world is closely watching developments in the Middle East. These tensions are not favourable for the industry.”

He added that coordinated government and industry action remains vital, as demonstrated during previous crises.

The Tourism Ministry is targeting 1.25 million visitors and $4 billion in earnings by 2027, saying strong collaboration and strategic planning will be key to achieving the goal.