Hard work pays off for Naiyala athlete

Years of hard work, sacrifice, and constant prayers have finally paid off for 18-year-old Sailasa Raralevu, who has qualified for this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

Hailing from Wainibuka in Tailevu, Raralevu shared that despite missing out over the past four years, he never lost sight of his dream.

His determination and perseverance kept him focused on his goal of competing in the biggest secondary school’s competition.

The year-13 student of Naiyala High School had only managed to reach the Tailevu Zone in previous years.

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This time around, he managed to meet the qualifying time and booking a spot in the nationals.

“For year nine and 10 I attended QVS and I competed in long distance events at the Tailevu Zone. I only competed in the 800 and 1500 meter events and didn’t go past the zone. So this will be my first time going past the zone and qualifying for the coke games.”

While it may be his first year competing at the Coke Games, Raralevu is setting high standards for himself where he hopes to bring back medals for his school.

The Coca-Cola Games will start on Thursday, and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can also catch the action on Viti+ for $99 Fijian Dollars.