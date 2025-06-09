Buna returns, Komaitai joins Drua Women

Atelaite Buna’s return and the inclusion of World Cup representative Manuqalo Komaitai headline the Fijian Drua Women’s squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season.

The squad, announced today, features 18 capped Vodafone Fijiana 15s players from the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, along with 12 new inclusions and three returning players as the Drua prepare for another strong campaign.

Speedster Buna is back after an impressive debut season in 2024 where she crossed for six tries, bringing her finishing ability back to the backline.

She returns alongside Sulita Waisega and Evivi Senikarivi.

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Two-time title-winning captain Bitila Tawake has been handed the leadership role once again for the new season. Tawake, who captained the side to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, brings experience and versatility with 17 appearances for the club and the ability to play across both the forwards and backs.

She will be assisted by Fijiana XV captain Alfreda Fisher and Kolora Lomani, who have been named vice-captains.

Three players from Fiji’s 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup squad have also earned their first Super Rugby Women’s contracts, with Manuqalo Komaitai, Verenaisi Ditavutu and Michellae Stolz breaking into the Drua setup.

They are joined by national 15s players Keri Lawavou, Elesi Saukuru, Zipporah Sorokacika, Selai Naliva, Karavaki Lutumaibau, Vilisi Tivalele, Varanisese Qoro, Ruth Raketekete, Vika Nakacia, Aqela Raitubu and Ivamere Nabura.

The forward pack will again be led by the Drua Women’s most-capped player Karalaini Naisewa, who has made 25 appearances, while Fisher strengthens the second row after being named the Drua’s 2025 Player of the Year.

In the backs, 2025 Rookie of the Year Josivini Naihamu joins an exciting midfield group, while Buna, Repeka Tove and Litiana Vueti provide plenty of firepower in the outside backs.

With a mix of experienced internationals and fresh talent, the Drua Women will be aiming to make another strong statement in the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s competition.

They meet the Waratahs in their first match on the 6th of June in Sydney.