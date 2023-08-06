Raiders survive Tigers scare to keep top four chances alive

[Source: NRL]

The Raiders have overcome a spirited Wests Tigers outfit to keep their top four hopes alive with a thrilling 22-18 victory at GIO Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors had one play to steal the lead after an 80th minute Jack Wighton try-saver was deemed dangerous contact but the home side dug deep and held on in front of the Raiders faithful after going down to the Knights last Saturday.

The victory lifts Canberra into fifth place on the ladder but with games against the Storm, Bulldogs, Broncos and Sharks to come, Ricky Stuart’s side will need to address the errors (14) and penalties (7) which almost cost them victory.

Having completed just four from 12 sets 20 minutes into the match, the Raiders spoiled several opportunities to open the scoring while the Wests Tigers also struggled to capitalise on some early field possession.

But come the 26th minute, the Green Machine broke the stalemate after a Wighton kick bounced back in goal for returning centre Sebastian Kris to score left of the up-rights.

Just three minutes later the home side were in again when Hudson Young crashed over from close range, holding off several Wests Tigers defenders to reach out and score. Jamal Fogarty’s conversion made it a 10-point ball game.

Momentum swung when Wests Tigers flyer David Nofoaluma plucked the pass out of thin air and streamed downfield before finding Luke Brooks and Charlie Staines were in support to finish a great team try.

That effort put the Wests Tigers right back in the contest but it was short-lived when the Raiders struck first after the break thanks to a superb solo effort from Kris, who with the help of Young was able to weave his way through to the line.

The try came at a cost for the home side however with Kris taking himself off the field with a hamstring injury and the Wests Tigers capitalised 12 minutes later when Api Koroisau put the ball on a platter for Nofoaluma with kick.

Nofoaluma’s effort got him his 100th try as a Wests Tigers player but more importantly put the visitors back within four points.

With 15 minutes to play it was the Raiders’ right edge who got in on the action when Jordan Rapana put a surging Matt Timoko through a hole from close range to put the home side back to a 10-point lead.

It was left to Koroisau and Luke Brooks to take the game down to the wire when the Wests Tigers halfback collected a kick from his teammate to score under the posts for a four-point game.

With just seconds on the clock, the Wests Tigers looked sure to steal the lead when Nofoaluma passed inside to Starford To’a but Wighton’s try-saving play – albeit placed on report for a high tackle – proved the difference in the end.