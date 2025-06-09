Fiji Bati sharpen game plan ahead of Pacific Bowl final

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati are leaving no stone unturned as they prepare to face Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl Championship final this weekend.

Head coach Wise Kativerata says the team has identified key areas to improve from their earlier matches, especially around their ruck control and forward momentum.

“We need to control the ruck; we need our forwards to set the platform for our outside backs so they can do their work regarding where we want to get into the field and where we want to finish.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji’s success will depend on how well the forwards execute under pressure and create opportunities for the backline to capitalise on.

Kativerata adds that the focus now is on discipline, structure, and finishing strong against a determined PNG side.

The Fiji Bati will take on Papua New Guinea at 5pm this Saturday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.