Bula scores four tries in Fiji Bati opener

Jahream Bula stole the spotlight for Fiji Bati, crossing over the finish line for four tries in their 44-24 win over Cook Islands Aitu in the Men’s Pacific Championships at Port Moresby.

The 23-year-old was unstoppable, racing over for a hat-trick in the opening 12 minutes with tries in the 5th, 8th, and 12th minutes.

He later added another just before halftime in the 37th minute.

The Fijian side did not stop there, with tries also coming from Caleb Navale, Kitione Kautoga, Kurt Donoghoe, and Solome Saukuru.

Brandon Wakeham was in top form as well, landing six out of eight conversions to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Fiji Bati’s performance showed early dominance and plenty of attacking flair, setting the tone for the rest of the tournament.

