FRU keen on Nawaqanitawase as eligibility battle looms

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu says he is well aware of Mark Nawaqanitawase’s current international eligibility situation, with World Rugby’s regulations potentially opening the door for the winger to represent either Fiji or Italy.

Sewabu says Fiji Rugby would welcome Nawaqanitawase should he decide to don the white jumper and represent the Flying Fijians ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year.

With former Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White now at the helm of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, Sewabu believes the winger’s abilities could be put to good use under the new coach’s guidance.

“We are aware of the potential switch Mark could make at the next World Cup and will follow this with interest. Mark is an outstanding player, and there would be genuine interest from Fiji Rugby. Ultimately, it’s up to Mark what jersey he wears White might really look good on him on a nice spring day in New Castle.”

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Nawaqanitawase’s speed, aerial ability and attacking prowess could provide depth to Fiji’s backline, having stepped his mark at the NRL.

According to 9 News, a major news broadcaster in Australia, Nawaqanitawase’s agents reveal he is considering switching allegiance to Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians will face Japan in a Test match next Saturday as preparations continue for their upcoming international campaign.