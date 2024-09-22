Rewa wins DFPL, secures OFC League spot

[Source: Rewa Football Club / Facebook]

The Rewa football side has won the Digicel Fiji Premier League title for 2024 even with one round left to play.

The Delta Tigers will also represent Fiji at the 2025 Oceania Football Championship.

Rewa defeated Nadi 4-0 at Prince Charles Park today and cemented their place at the top of the table with 40 points while the second placed team, Labasa, have 32 points.

In other DFPL results, Ba beat Labasa 2-1, Suva defeated Lautoka 1-0, Nasinu lost 1-0 to Navua and Nadroga thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1.

Meanwhile, Nadroga has secured its place in next season’s DFPL after its win today.

The win means Nadroga has 17 points and is five points clear from the bottom two teams, Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu with a round left.

Their eighth position secured on the DFPL table confirms Nadroga’s place in the Inter District Championship next month in Lautoka.