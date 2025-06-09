Rewa qualifies for BOG semifinals spot

Rewa FC has secured a spot in the semifinals of the Battle of the Giants tournament after a hard-fought 3–0 victory over Nadi at Subrail Park, Labasa.

Setareki Hughes opened the scoring for Rewa, followed by goals from John Orobulu and Iowane Matanisiga to seal the win.

Assistant coach Priyant Manu praised the team’s strong performance and determination to book a place in the semifinals.

Despite a draw all and a loss, Nadi FC assistant coach Hitesh Goundar says the side remains hopeful and confident ahead of their final pool match against Navua tomorrow.

“There is pressure, but the boys continue to give their all until the final whistle.”

The final game of the day will see Labasa take on Nadroga at 5pm.

