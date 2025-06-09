$8.8m Fiji FA Labasa Academy officially opens tomorrow

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association’s Labasa Academy will be officially opened tomorrow by the Tui Macuata and former President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The academy and its two football grounds represent a combined investment of $8.8 million, comprising $6.5 million for the academy and a further $2.3 million for ground development.

This investment reflects Fiji FA’s commitment to improving football infrastructure and creating greater opportunities for players in the Northern Division.

The facility will be named the Sheik Ibrahim Northern Football Academy, honouring the late Fiji FA senior vice-president and his contribution to football in the country.

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Ibrahim served on the Fiji FA board for more than 30 years and also held the position of acting president in 2011.

Supported through the FIFA Forward programme, the academy is Fiji’s third football technical centre, complementing the association’s facilities in Ba and Suva.

Its facilities include dormitories accommodating 30 people, changing rooms, a technical room, conference facilities, a large function space and an outdoor futsal court.

The centre also caters for community use, providing opportunities to generate income to support football development.

The academy will provide a permanent base for developing players and supporting the continued growth of football in the North.