Fiji steps up fight against child abuse

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The National Child Welfare and Protection Database has recorded more than 9,000 cases of child abuse and neglect from 2020 and 2025, leading the Government to develop a five year action plan to prevent violence against children.

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says the plan aims to strengthen child protection systems and improve access to support services.

Kiran says the figures highlight the urgent need for a coordinated national response to ensure children are protected and able to seek help when needed.

“These figures must make every one of us stop and ask, are our homes safe enough for children to speak up? Are our schools and communities protecting them? When a child reaches out for help, are we listening and are we acting fast enough?”

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The statistics are further reinforced by the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, which found more than 80 percent of children aged one to fourteen had experienced violent discipline.

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Roshni Basu says the findings were deeply concerning, particularly as many perpetrators were family members.

“it’s a very brutal data point. That you have a family, you have communities, you have a society where behind the scenes every day, this level of violence is ongoing,accepted, tolerated.”

Basu says the Government’s decision to confront the findings and take action is an important step towards creating safer environments for children.

The National Action Plan provides a practical roadmap built around four pillars, including strengthening laws and policies, increasing community awareness, improving child-centred care and investing in frontline workers.

It will also strengthen the capacity of social workers, health professionals, and educators to identify abuse and respond appropriately.

Kiran says the plan will also focus on establishing an operational arm of the National Coordinating Committee for Children and creating a Children and Youth Advisory Group to ensure young people have a voice in decisions affecting them.

She adds protecting children cannot be left to one ministry alone, calling for stronger collaboration between government agencies, families, communities and faith-based organisations.