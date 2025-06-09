Punjas supports diabetes awareness initiative

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The importance of early detection and prevention of diabetes was highlighted during a community awareness initiative at Shirley Park in Lautoka.

The event brought together the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Diabetes Fiji and members of the public for health check-ups and a community walk.

Punjas supported the initiative, which aimed to encourage people to take a more active role in managing their health through regular monitoring and healthier lifestyle choices.



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The company also highlighted some of its food products, including parboiled rice, wholemeal flour and wholemeal wraps, which can be included as part of a balanced diet.

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Participants were encouraged to make simple changes to their daily routines, including maintaining a healthy diet and staying physically active, to help reduce the risk of diabetes.



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The initiative also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the private sector, health authorities and community organisations in raising awareness and promoting diabetes prevention across Fiji.