ADB reaffirms decades of Fiji partnership

[Photo: File]

The Asian Development Bank has reaffirmed its nearly five-decade partnership with Fiji’s transport sector following the signing of construction contracts under the Critical Bridges Resilience Project.

Speaking at the signing ceremony hosted by the Fiji Roads Authority, ADB Pacific representative Matthew Rees said the project marks another milestone in the bank’s collaboration with the Government and development partners to deliver critical infrastructure for the country.

Rees said the investment reflects a shared commitment to sustainable economic growth, stronger institutions and greater resilience to climate change and natural disasters.

“ADB has supported transport for almost 50 years, this partnership reflects our shared committment towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

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The project is aligned with Fiji’s National Development Plan, Vision 2050 and the National Infrastructure Investment Plan, all of which identify improved transport connectivity as a key driver of development.

Rees said the initiative is another important step towards strengthening the country’s transport network.

“The critical bridges resilience project represents another important investment under this longstanding partnership with a shared objective of strengthening Fiji’s transport connectivity.”

The bank also acknowledged the efforts of the Fiji Roads Authority, the Government, the World Bank and other stakeholders in advancing engineering designs, climate resilience assessments, environmental safeguards and procurement processes.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau said ADB’s continued support has contributed significantly to the country’s infrastructure development.

“And the programme represents a significant infrastructure investment, with benefits not only our area in Suva but for the nation given its critical connectiveness.”

The Critical Bridges Resilience Project aims to strengthen transport connectivity while improving the resilience of key infrastructure to future climate and disaster-related challenges.

The ADB says its long-term goal remains delivering value-for-money infrastructure that benefits communities, strengthens connectivity and improves resilience for future generations.