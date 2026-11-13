A Ukrainian army unit pioneered drone evacuations

Source: Reuters

The first time Ukrainian drone pilot “KVN” guided a giant unmanned hexacopter to rescue a wounded comrade, preparations ​for the operation took seven days.

Just two weeks later, a similar mission came together in only 12 hours, highlighting how quickly a ‌potentially transformative new tactic is taking hold on a rapidly evolving battlefield.

“Now, I just need to make four or five calls, so that all the drones in the air and our partner battalions … help us complete the operation,” said KVN, 33, using his military call sign.

His 475th Separate Assault Regiment helped make military history last month by using the ​new hexacopter to carry out daring rescues of wounded fighters trapped in the “kill zone” – an area stretching for miles on either side of ​the front line where aerial drones hunt anything that moves.

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Now the regiment wants to make the new capability part of ⁠its daily operations in the fifth year of Russia’s war on Ukraine, one element of a broader Ukrainian effort to use technology to better protect soldiers’ ​lives.

“The future for such evacuations is very promising,” said Eduard Khoroshun, head of a major military hospital in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, in a statement ​after the first evacuations.