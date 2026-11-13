A Ukrainian army unit pioneered drone evacuations

Source: Reuters
The first time Ukrainian drone pilot “KVN” guided a giant unmanned hexacopter to rescue a wounded comrade, preparations for the operation took seven days.
Just two weeks later, a similar mission came together in only 12 hours, highlighting how quickly a potentially transformative new tactic is taking hold on a rapidly evolving battlefield.
“Now, I just need to make four or five calls, so that all the drones in the air and our partner battalions … help us complete the operation,” said KVN, 33, using his military call sign.
His 475th Separate Assault Regiment helped make military history last month by using the new hexacopter to carry out daring rescues of wounded fighters trapped in the “kill zone” – an area stretching for miles on either side of the front line where aerial drones hunt anything that moves.
Now the regiment wants to make the new capability part of its daily operations in the fifth year of Russia’s war on Ukraine, one element of a broader Ukrainian effort to use technology to better protect soldiers’ lives.
“The future for such evacuations is very promising,” said Eduard Khoroshun, head of a major military hospital in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, in a statement after the first evacuations.