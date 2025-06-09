New Vunikura jetty to improve maritime connectivity

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Communities along Buca Bay in Cakaudrove are expected to benefit from improved transport links following the groundbreaking ceremony for the multimillion-dollar Vunikura Jetty project.

The new jetty is expected to provide better access to markets and essential services for people in Vunikura, Buca, Dakuniba, Rabi, Kioa and surrounding maritime communities.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony, has urged the people of Cakaudrove to support the project and make full use of the opportunities it will bring.

Rabuka says development should not simply be measured by the number of projects government constructs, but by the difference they make in people’s lives.

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“Development must be measured, not simply by the number of projects that government constructs, but by the improvement those projects bring to people’s lives. We must ask ourselves whether our investments are improving access to services, reducing the cost of doing business, creating employment, increasing household income, and opening opportunities for our people, particularly our young people.”

Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to Fiji, Haiping Chen, has reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s rural development priorities.

Chen says China will continue working alongside Fiji to improve transport connectivity make travel easier for local communities and facilitate the movement of goods.

“China stands ready to continue supporting Fiji’s development priorities and work closely with our Fijian friends to improve transport connectivity, make travel easier for local communities, and facilitate the flow of goods so that more people can benefit from this improvement.”

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Apisai Ketenilagi has also acknowledged the support of the Chinese Government in making infrastructure developments possible.

For the people of Cakaudrove and surrounding maritime communities island, the new Vunikura Jetty is expected to strengthen connections with the rest of the country, while bringing markets, services and economic opportunities closer to home.