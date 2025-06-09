212 pioneers celebrate 65 years

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

The service and sacrifice of 212 Fijian pioneers who travelled to the United Kingdom in 1961 to serve in the British Army are being celebrated as part of their 65th anniversary jubilee.

The group comprised 200 men and 12 women, marking a significant chapter in Fiji’s military history.

Their contribution is being remembered as a legacy of courage, dedication and service, with the jubilee recognising the role they played in strengthening the relationship between Fiji and the United Kingdom.

For 84-year-old Romana Naceva, today’s commemoration has brought back memories of his journey overseas and his years serving in the British Army.

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As one of the young recruits travelling overseas for the first time, Naceva says it was an entirely new experience.

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I am expecting a few months to be here. But when I arrive, the air is thin, maybe for all ages.

I remember my comrades who served with me in the British Army, and the 12 women who joined us to keep the spirit of the PGM high and alive.

He says arriving in a foreign country at such a young age was challenging, particularly with communication barriers, but the recruits relied on one another for support.

Naceva says his fellow soldiers became like family, sharing the challenges and experiences of life away from home.

For him, the anniversary is a chance to remember those who served alongside him and celebrate the lasting bond they shared.