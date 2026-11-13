Prince George's artwork featured in Country Life magazine

Source: CNN

A drawing of a kingfisher by Prince George features as part of a special edition of Country Life magazine, guest edited by his father, the Prince of Wales.

The 13-year-old drew the bird, which is perched on a branch, while at home in the spring.

The artwork is included as part of a wider 300-page special edition of the magazine, in which the Princess of Wales has also given an interview discussing her recovery from cancer, saying she was told there would be “good days and bad days”.

As well as providing an insight into his family life, Prince William uses the magazine as an opportunity to shed light on the working conditions for servicewomen and feature his “fanatical” support for Aston Villa.

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Prince George, who is said to enjoy drawing, appears to be following in the footsteps of his family.

His grandfather, the King, is a keen artist. Both his mother, Catherine, and uncle, the Duke of Sussex, studied art at A-level. Catherine also studied history of art at university.

Last year, Catherine, Prince George and his siblings – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – drew each other in four portraits posted on social media by Kensington Palace.