Drua coach plays the long game

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have been reminded not to be too hard on themselves after a loss.

Coach Glen Jackson says players are still learning the ropes of the sport given that they are a young group.

Jackson made these comments in response to a question about whether the players might be facing difficulties beyond the rugby field.

Article continues after advertisement

“I say it every press conference, we are a very young team and I make no bones about how much their game management is understood but at the end of the day we’re a team that’s comes from a village into Super Rugby so our job is to make sure that the boys aren’t too hard on themselves and we’re trying to learn all the time.”

It remains unclear whether personal issues may be affecting the players, as their performance has notably declined in the last two games.

Awareness has also been raised with the team about how important and tough the competition is.

However, one thing they continue to appreciate is the support from their fans, whom they have asked to stand by them as they work to regain their form.

The Drua will meet Highlanders in round nine of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.