South Africa defeat England to reach first Women's World Cup final

Source: The Guardian

Dismal England were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup after a thumping 125-run defeat by South Africa in the semi-final.

Laura Wolvaardt played one of the great one-day innings with 169 from 143 balls at the top of the order as the Proteas, who lost to England in the previous two World Cup semis, posted an imposing 319-7 in Guwahati.

Faced with a record chase in a knockout game, England suffered a horror start as they slumped to 1-3 with Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight all falling for ducks.

Article continues after advertisement

Jones and Knight were both bowled by a fired-up Marizanne Kapp and Beaumont was caught behind off Ayabonga Khaka, but Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey steadied the innings with a composed stand of 105.

The pressure of the chase mounted and Capsey fell shortly after reaching her first ODI fifty before Kapp delivered again, all-but confirming South Africa’s win with the wicket of England’s captain for 64.

The star all-rounder then added Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean to her tally to finish with a sensational 5-20 as England finished 194 all out.

England batted poorly but they did little wrong in the field; they were at the mercy of Wolvaardt’s majestic and chanceless innings.

She timed her knock and South Africa’s total to perfection. After 40 overs, they were 202-5 with Wolvaardt on 101, before an astonishing acceleration saw 117 runs pummelled from the last 10.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of England’s bowlers with 4-44 despite her shoulder injury – she took two wickets in one over when South Africa slipped from 116-0 to 119-3.

But England struggled to keep hold of the momentum as Kapp scored a counter-attacking 42, and despite another three quick wickets falling, Wolvaardt started her onslaught with crucial support from Chloe Tryon’s 33 not out.

South Africa will face either India or Australia in their first World Cup final on Sunday, with those two teams playing in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.