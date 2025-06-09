Brothers gain valuable exposure in Auckland

Eleven-year-old goalkeeper Silas Singh shared a memorable overseas football experience with his elder brother, Vinicus Cecil Singh, as they helped their club reach the Under-14 final of the New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated Youth Inter-District Championship in Auckland.

The brothers are the sons of Rewa Football Association vice-president Peter Cecil and are part of Rewa’s Red Kaji Kaji programme and the McDonald’s League.

Representing NZ Nadi Club, the duo had the opportunity to showcase their talent on an overseas stage, gaining valuable experience against teams beyond Fiji’s local competition.

Silas, the youngest player in the squad, stood out against older opponents, playing every match in full as his team’s goalkeeper.

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He also demonstrated his composure under pressure, scoring a penalty during the tournament before saving a spot-kick in the final.

The brothers’ performances highlight the opportunities available to young footballers through grassroots development programmes, which help nurture talent and prepare players for competition at a higher level.

Their experience in Auckland was a valuable milestone in their football journey, providing both brothers with exposure and lessons they can carry forward as they continue developing their skills.