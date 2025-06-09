Former world champ Moloney returns to the ring in Suva

Andrew Moloney [Source: ringmagazine]

Former world champion Andrew Moloney of Australia will return to the ring this Saturday when he faces India’s Pawan Kumar in the Super Bantamweight contest of the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Moloney is a well-known professional boxer and a former WBA (Regular) Super Flyweight Champion.

He has represented Australia at two Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014, and at three World Amateur Boxing Championships in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Article continues after advertisement

The highlight of his amateur career came in 2014 when he won gold in the flyweight division at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He turned professional soon after and won the WBA Super Flyweight title in 2020, having earlier claimed the interim title in 2019.

After suffering a controversial split-decision loss to Pedro Guevara for the interim WBC junior bantamweight title in May 2024, Moloney briefly announced his retirement.

However, the Australian star made a successful comeback in December that same year, defeating Thailand’s Jakrawut Manjungoen by knockout.

Moloney’s bout against Kumar is expected to be one of the main attractions this weekend, as the Suva crowd gears up for an action-packed night of boxing at the Vodafone Arena.

Fans can catch all the action live on FBC’s online platform www.viti.plus for $99 FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.