Yaqona bill leaves growers uncertain

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Agriculture Ministry says subsistence and commercial yaqona growers have yet to be clearly classified under the proposed Yaqona Bill 2026.

This has raised concerns over whether villagers who grow yaqona mainly for family needs, but occasionally sell small quantities to meet unexpected family obligations or vanua commitments, will also be required to register.

Agriculture Ministry representative Salote Madanavosa says the distinction between the two groups needs to be clearly defined to ensure a fair system.

“We have not really separated the two classifications, which need to be clearly defined so we can have a fair system. We can look at ways to split the provisions in the regulations into two categories: subsistence yaqona growers and those operating at a commercial level. From a professional standpoint, we need to look into this and seek clearance from the Permanent Secretary and the Prime Minister. But from my personal view, both should be allowed.”

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Meanwhile, Standing Committee Chair Rakuita Vakalalabure says the proposed Bill does not currently address this specific situation.

He says the law is silent on the issue for now, although this could change if amendments are made to introduce restrictions.

The key question for rural farmers is whether those growing yaqona for subsistence will face the same registration requirements as commercial growers.