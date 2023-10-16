Village fundraises to self-fund developments

About 30 families from Namoli Village in Macuata have collected around $15,000 to aid their endeavor to carry out developments in their village.

The funds were collected through a family fun day organized by their revived Namoli Youth Club.

Turaga Ni Koro, Timoci Misinai, says their plan for development includes the refurbishment of their hall, which has deteriorated over the last 30 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Misinai says their hall has stood the test of time, as it has hosted numerous events and sheltered people during natural disasters over the past years.

He says the improved facility will also provide a space for the villagers to generate additional income through micro, small, and medium enterprises operated in their hall.

Namoli Youth Club Operations Manager, Manasa Tamanikaiyaroi, says their aspiration is in line with the government’s vision to build independent communities that are conducive to growth.

Tamanikaiyaroi acknowledges the support from their elders, as well as their extended families and friends, towards the initiative.

About 300 villagers will benefit from the proposed self-funded projects in Namoli Village, Macuata.