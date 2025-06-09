Tourism sector moves to strengthen crisis response

[Photo: Ministry of Tourism/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji’s tourism sector is moving to strengthen its crisis response systems amid growing risks from natural disasters, global disruptions and rising travel costs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the industry remains highly vulnerable to external shocks, including cyclones, floods, aviation disruptions and global events affecting fuel prices and airfares.

Speaking at the opening of the National Tourism Risk Management and Crisis Communication Technical Validation Workshop, Gavoka stressed the need for a more coordinated national response to tourism emergencies.

He says government agencies, tourism operators and communities have often responded to crises separately, highlighting the need for clearer responsibilities and stronger information sharing.

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Gavoka says the sector should not have to wait for another major crisis to determine who is responsible for coordinating emergency responses.

The two-day workshop will test the proposed Tourism Risk Management Framework and Tourism Crisis Communication Framework and Toolkit before they are finalised.

Participants will assess whether the proposed coordination arrangements are practical, responsibilities are clearly defined and communication systems can function during an

actual emergency.

Gavoka also stressed that the frameworks must consider the limited resources of smaller tourism businesses and the vulnerabilities of outer island communities.

The initiative is being supported by the United Nations Development Programme through its Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific programme.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is also involved to ensure tourism crisis response arrangements are aligned with Fiji’s national disaster management systems.

Recommendations from the workshop will be incorporated into the final frameworks and operational tools.