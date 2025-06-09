Temple desecrator now fit to take plea

The 28-year-old Samuela Tawase, who is accused of an alleged sacrilege at the Samabula Shiv Temple, is now fit to take the stand and defend his case.

Tawase made his first appearance in court on July 14 before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad in the Suva Magistrate’s court with a criminal case of public interest.

He is charged not only with the count of sacrilege but also with throwing objects for the incident, which allegedly took place on July 11.

Tawase was later referred to the St Giles Psychiatric Evaluation department for an evaluation.

Today, the report from the St Giles evaluation showed that the accused is now fit to take a plea.

The court has adjourned Tawase’s case to Oct 23.

