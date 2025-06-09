Drua set for Highlanders clash in Christchurch

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The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Highlanders in Christchurch when the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season reaches Super Round in April.

The Drua will meet the Highlanders at 2pm Fiji time on Sunday, April 4, at One New Zealand Stadium in what promises to be a lively Round 8 clash.

Fijian Drua Head Coach Brad Mooar is relishing the chance to return to Christchurch after last year’s successful Super Round.

Mooar says the venue, conditions and strong support from the Drua vuvale in Christchurch should give his side a familiar feeling.

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“Super Round was a huge success in 2026 and we are fizzing with excitement to return to Christchurch to play the Highlanders there in 2027.”

The 2027 Super Round will bring all 10 teams together in Christchurch from April 2 to 4, following a successful inaugural edition in the city this year which attracted more than 73,000 fans across the weekend.

The action gets underway on Friday, April 2, with the Crusaders hosting the Brumbies, before the Chiefs meet the Western Force and the Blues take on the Waratahs on Saturday.

The Drua and Highlanders will open Sunday’s action before defending champions the Hurricanes take on the Reds to close out the weekend.

The 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season will also feature an expanded 17-week regular season, with each team playing 16 matches.

The top six teams will then advance to the Finals Series.