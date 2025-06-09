Hanuman Ansh hits screens

[Photo: Supplied]

The story and spiritual journey of Lord Hanuman have been brought to the big screen in Fiji, with the premiere of Hanuman Ansh drawing the community together for a celebration of faith, culture and cinema.

The film explores the life and devotion of Lord Hanuman, highlighting his unwavering dedication to Lord Ram and the values of courage, service, humility and commitment.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says the premiere is more than a movie screening, describing it as a celebration of faith, culture and shared heritage.

Mehta says cinema can play an important role in keeping cultural traditions alive and passing stories and values from one generation to the next.

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He says Lord Hanuman remains a symbol of strength, courage, devotion, service and dedication, with his life continuing to inspire people today.

“His life teaches us that true devotion is not only about strength, but also about humility, discipline and dedication to one’s duty. His unwavering devotion and dedication to Lord Shri Ram continue to be a source of inspiration for all of us today. I am pleased that through a film like Hanuman Ansh, an effort is being made to bring Lord Hanuman’s great ideals and values to a wider audience.”

The premiere was preceded by a traditional procession and Hanuman Chalisa Paath in collaboration with the Hanuman Chalisa Pariwar, giving the event a strong spiritual and cultural focus.

Mehta says Fiji’s Indian community has kept its language, traditions, music, festivals and religious beliefs alive for generations.

He says events such as the Hanuman Ansh premiere help strengthen that connection, particularly among young people.

He has congratulated the Hanuman Ansh team and expressed hope that the film will entertain audiences while inspiring them to follow the values of devotion, courage, service and duty.