NFA warns businesses after Lautoka workshop fire

[Photo: File]

The National Fire Authority is urging businesses to take workplace fire safety seriously after a commercial fire at Palas Auto Service in Lautoka yesterday.

One employee was injured and taken to Lautoka Hospital for treatment.

Lautoka firefighters were called to the scene at about 4:05pm and found the workshop area of the commercial building fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained at about 6:15pm, with firefighters later carrying out hotspot operations to fully extinguish the remaining fire.

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The building is insured and is estimated to have sustained about 80 percent damage.

Preliminary information indicates an employee was carrying out mechanical work on a vehicle when an electrical spark was seen.

The employee then noticed smoke before discovering the workshop had become engulfed in flames.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says workplace fires can escalate quickly, particularly where vehicles, electrical equipment, machinery and combustible materials are present.

He is urging businesses to ensure electrical systems, machinery, fire extinguishers and emergency exits are regularly checked and maintained.

Sowane also stresses that specialised work such as welding should only be carried out by qualified and certified tradespeople.

He says businesses should have clear emergency procedures and ensure employees know how to raise the alarm, evacuate safely and call 910 in an emergency.

A fire investigation will be conducted by the NFA to determine the suspected cause of the fire.