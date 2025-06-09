Radrodro challenges Chand over blue bus card claims

[Photo: FILE]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is challenging Opposition MP Hem Chand to provide specific details to support his claims about the Blue Bus Card scheme.

Radrodro says Chand should provide clear information instead of generalising the issue and misleading the public for his own agenda.

He says he is still waiting for the details Chand raised in Parliament during the August sitting.

The Minister says it is concerning that Chand has raised the same issue through the media without providing the information requested.

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Radrodro says the Term 3 top-up for all 51,868 eligible students from Years 1 to 13 was completed on Wednesday, 3 September.

This included 3,896 students from 38 schools in and around Nadi.

He says the Ministry also issued a public notice advising eligible students that their Term 3 assistance was available.

Radrodro says 611 students were newly registered for the assistance in Term 3.

Their topped-up cards are scheduled to be sent to the District Office today for distribution.

He says records also show that 2,266 students who received assistance last year did not apply this year.

Radrodro says these students cannot be classified as having outstanding payments.