Five Vatia drug cases consolidated for trial

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

The five cases stemming from the major Vatia drug seizure will now be consolidated into one matter ahead of trial next year.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku told the Ba High Court that the same witnesses are expected to give evidence across all five cases.

Justice Samuela Qica granted the application, with no objection from the defence.

The consolidated matter will be called before the Ba High Court on September 24.

Article continues after advertisement

The State has 14 days to file the consolidated information, after which the defence will be given time to enter their pleas.

The trial is scheduled for February and March next year.

The State has indicated it will call 129 witnesses.

The case relates to the seizure of about 2.6 tonnes of cocaine at Vatia Wharf in Tavua in January this year.

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of about 3 billion dollars if sold in Australia.

The seizure is one of the largest drug busts recorded in Fiji, with local and international law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.