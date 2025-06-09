NTC struggles to fund services and projects

[Photo: FILE]

Financial pressure and unstable revenue are limiting Nasinu Town Council’s ability to deliver infrastructure projects and municipal services.

Acting Chief Financial Officer Imran Khan says the council collects about 3.1 million dollars in rates, while its expenditure on services is significantly higher.

He says cash-flow constraints have become a major obstacle to infrastructure development.

Chief Operations Officer Tevita Mau says revenue volatility is also affecting the council’s ability to implement priorities under its 2025 to 2030 strategic plan.

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He says the council is looking at new sources of revenue to reduce its dependence on rates and government grants.

The council is also facing staff shortages and skills gaps as it tries to service a large and growing municipality.

Mau says the gap between staffing levels and the population being served remains significant.

The council is responding through increased training and capacity building, as well as stronger performance monitoring.

But Mau says delays in approvals from other agencies can also hold up council projects.

He identifies Town and Country Planning as one agency where approval delays can affect projects.

The council also has backlogs in areas such as drainage and road humps, while delays involving national agencies and utilities can further stall work.

Climate risks, particularly flooding, are adding to the pressure.

Mau says the council is looking at climate finance opportunities to help fund measures to address these risks.

Nasinu Town Council is targeting city status by 2030, but officials acknowledge that financial constraints, staffing gaps and delays involving other agencies remain major challenges.

The council team appeared before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.