Same medicine, huge price gap

[Photo: File]

Consumers are being urged to shop around before buying prescription medicines.

This follows a complaint that exposed major price differences for the same medicines in Suva.

A consumer was quoted about $820 for a three-month supply of her regular medicines.

The quote was from a pharmacy at a prominent private hospital.

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She decided to shop around.She bought the same medicines elsewhere for about $361.

That saved her around $459.

One medicine was quoted at more than 120 dollars at the private hospital pharmacy. The Consumer Council of Fiji checked three other pharmacies in Suva.

The same medicine and dosage was selling for between $16 and $20. Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says consumers should compare prices.

She says this is especially important for people who regularly buy prescription medicines.

Shandil says pharmacies must also ensure their prices are fair and ethical.

She says a reasonable premium may be expected at a private hospital.

But she says charging more than $120 for medicine available elsewhere for $16 to $20 dollars is baffling.

Shandil says medicines are essential purchases.

She says pharmacies attached to hospitals must recognise the trust consumers place in them.

Shandil says patients should follow their doctor’s advice.

However, they do not have to buy their medicines from a particular pharmacy.

The Council has asked the private hospital to explain the factors behind the prices.

It is also calling on pharmacies to clearly explain consumers’ options.

This includes giving consumers a choice between branded and generic medicines where appropriate.

The Council says consumers should ask about prices and compare pharmacies.

It says shopping around could lead to significant savings.