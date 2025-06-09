TSLS pauses several scholarships for 2027

[Photo: Praneeta Prakash]

Several TSLS scholarship programmes will have no new intake next year as the Government reassesses Fiji’s workforce needs and waits for existing students to graduate.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says new intakes for pilot training and the overseas National Distinction Scholarship Scheme will be paused for the 2027 scholarship cycle.

The 2027 pilot training intake will be put on hold, with 59 students already on scholarship and more than 70 private students currently undergoing pilot training.

Radrodro says these numbers are considered sufficient for projected intake requirements, while the Government assesses future demand in consultation with Fiji Airways.

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The overseas National Distinction Scholarship Scheme will also have no new intake in 2027.

Radrodro says 181 students have been sponsored under the scheme since 2019 in key priority areas, with 21 already graduated.

He says the remaining students are expected to graduate in the coming period.

“The intake for Masters and PhD scholarship, both local and overseas, will also be paused for the 2027 intake. However, PhD students will still have an option under the cost-sharing overseas PhD scheme where Australia and New Zealand universities will cover tuition fees while TSLS will cover the living allowances. The scholarship for students with special needs will continue with students having the option to choose from higher education and skills qualification.”

TSLS Chief Executive Dr Apisalome Movono says the decision followed a thorough assessment.

He says existing students need to graduate before the programmes can continue.

Movono says the decision is not only about finances, but also about addressing Fiji’s key workforce needs.

Radrodro says the Government will continue reviewing scholarship areas to ensure public funding is targeted towards qualifications and skills Fiji needs most.