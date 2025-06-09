Magistrate orders two witness statements produced

[Photo: Apenisa Waqairadovu]

The two witness statements at the centre of a disclosure dispute in the case against former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad must now be produced in court.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad ruled this afternoon that there is evidence the statements exist and could assist the defence.

He says the statements must be produced in court as soon as practical.

The ruling follows concerns raised by defence lawyer Richard Naidu over whether the statements were disclosed to the defence.

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The Magistrate says FICAC is an independent body and it is not for the court to examine how it conducts its investigations and prosecutions.

However, he says the defence will have the opportunity to test the evidence as the trial continues.

The trial will now proceed.