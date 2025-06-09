Daughter’s law degree becomes mother’s proudest achievement

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

For Simran Prasad, earning her Bachelor of Laws is not just a graduation milestone, it is the result of years of hard work, sacrifice and family support.

The University of the South Pacific graduate, who works as a judicial officer, completed her degree while working full-time.

She says the journey was filled with long days, sleepless nights and moments of doubt.

But celebrating her achievement with family and friends made it all worthwhile.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m really happy, I’m so delighted, I’m over the moon. I just want to thank my parents, I want to thank all of my friends and family who are here with me today to celebrate me and celebrate my achievement.”

Born and raised in Suva and now living in Nausori, Simran attended Vuci Methodist Primary School, MGM High School and Vunimono High School.

She became accustomed to long journeys between home, school and work while balancing her job and studies.

She says it was one of the biggest challenges she faced.

“My journey, in a nutshell, it has been a rollercoaster. I have been through so many tears, so many sleepless nights and I’m grateful to my parents for standing by my side all throughout.”

Simran hopes her experience will encourage other working students not to give up on their education and career goals.

For her mother, Sumita Prasad, the achievement is much more than her daughter earning a degree.

As the eldest child, Simran’s success is a moment of immense pride for her mother.

“I’m speechless and out of words and I’m very proud of her. Her achievement is my achievement. Being the eldest, she managed to do it. I feel like she did it, I can say we did it.”

With her Bachelor of Laws now behind her, Prasad is already preparing for her next challenge.

She plans to pursue a Professional Diploma in Legal Practice next year as she continues building her career in law.

For now, she is celebrating a journey that tested her but ultimately brought her and her family a moment they will never forget.