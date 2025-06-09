SODELPA to seek members’ decision on Constitution Bill

[Photo: FILE]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party plans to hold a special general meeting after receiving the final version of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, allowing members to decide whether the party should support it.

Party General Secretary, Levi Vere outlined the plan while presenting their submission to Parliament’s Special Committee.

He says the management board had resolved to call the meeting once the Bill was available.

“We, the management board, have resolved to hold our special general meeting after we’ve got the Bill … so that we can present the Bill, the whole Bill, to the membership, for them to make a decision on whether we will vote for the (it)”

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The party asked when the committee would complete changes based on public and political party

Committee chair, Viliame Gavoka, says further consultations will be held across Fiji, with submissions being incorporated into a working document.

He says the Bill is expected to be tabled on December 1 or 2, but could not be released beforehand.

Gavoka also described the drafting process as a substantial undertaking involving teams preparing summaries before drafters completed their work.

SODELPA reiterated that it needed the final document for its meeting.

The discussion identified December 3 as a possible meeting date, subject to the Bill being available after tabling.

Gavoka advised the party to plan around that period, saying parliamentary debate would also allow the public to see the Bill.