Second police officer denied bail in 4kg meth case

The Nadi Magistrates Court has denied bail for the second police officer charged this week in connection with the unlawful importation of over 4 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Uraia Tuidama Bolalailai from the Narcotics Bureau was produced in court this afternoon before Magistrate Talei Kean.

He is the sixth person to be charged in relation to this matter.

The drugs were seized during a joint investigation by the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service at the Nadi International Airport.

Legal Aid requested bail, stressing that Bolalailai has been a police officer for over 10 years, he is the sole breadwinner of his family, and his safety would be compromised.

However, Magistrate Kean denied bail, stating that the accused had committed a serious offense, and ordered that he be remanded in custody.

His case has been adjourned to 2nd June, and he will appear at the Lautoka High Court.

