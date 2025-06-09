Road safety starts young

[Photo: Land Transport Authority/LTA]

Road safety efforts cannot rely on enforcement alone, with the Land Transport Authority stressing the need to teach safer behaviour from a young age.

LTA Road Safety Education Manager Watilala Fonu says children are already road users, whether they are walking, cycling or travelling as passengers.

She adds educating children early can help build a culture of responsibility and potentially prevent road fatalities.

Fonu says students can also take road safety messages beyond the classroom and share them with their families and communities.

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The message was highlighted during the launch of Road Safety Day 2026 at Suva Seventh-day Adventist Primary School in Lami yesterday.

Held under the theme “Road Safety Starts with Me – My Safety, My Future,” the event brought together students, Fiji Police representatives and Fiji’s Men’s and Women’s Sevens players.

Fonu says the LTA wants young people to become road safety ambassadors by learning, practising and promoting safer road behaviour.

Riya Mala