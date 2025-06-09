Fiji eyes UK support for diversification

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fiji is looking to deepen cooperation with the United Kingdom as it works to diversify the economy beyond tourism and strengthen opportunities for local businesses.

Economic diversification, digital transformation and enterprise development were among the key areas discussed during a courtesy meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Acting British High Commissioner to Fiji Steph Lysaght.

Kamikamica outlined Government’s plans to broaden Fiji’s economic base, with greater focus on commercial agriculture, aquaculture and creating a more enabling environment for businesses.

Digital transformation was also a major focus.

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Kamikamica says that the National Digital Strategy aims to automate up to 80 percent of Government services by 2030, alongside stronger cybersecurity and a national digital identity framework.

The two sides also discussed strengthening the MSME and cooperative sector through better access to capital, professional expertise and business support.

Lysaght highlighted Commonwealth-supported entrepreneurship and accelerator programmes that could connect young Fijian businesses with training and international networks.

Discussions also included potential UK-backed financing for Water Authority of Fiji infrastructure, aimed at improving resilience, capacity and energy efficiency.