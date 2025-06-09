Flu cases jump 75 percent

[Photo: FILE]

Flu-like illnesses have jumped by 75 percent in just one week, with children under five among those most affected across Fiji.

The latest Ministry of Health respiratory health report shows 1,780 new influenza-like illness cases were recorded in the first week of September.

The Central Division recorded the highest number with 975 cases, followed by the Northern Division with 398 and Western with 362.

Children under five account for 30 percent of all flu-like cases nationwide, making them the most affected age group.

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Laboratory testing from January to September shows Influenza A H1pdm09 is the main strain linked to the current surge.

The Ministry is urging people to take extra precautions, including washing their hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.

People who are sick are also advised to wear a mask if they need to go out.

The Ministry says most people recover within seven to ten days, but flu can become serious, particularly for young children, older people, pregnant women and those with existing health conditions.

Parents are being urged to seek medical care if children have difficulty breathing, become unusually drowsy, and refuse to eat or drink or show signs of dehydration.