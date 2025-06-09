Rabuka hails late George "Fiji" as proud son

[Photo Credit: F1J1/ Instagram]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the late George Fiji Veikoso was a proud son of Fiji.

In his condolence message on his Facebook page, Rabuka says Fiji was a legend in his own right, as his voice inspired so many across the Pacific and around the world.

Rabuka adds he was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest musicians of all time.

The PM states that Fiji was a true ambassador of Fiji on the regional and international stage.

Fiji’s music inspired generations, and Rabuka says his legacy will live on in the hearts of thousands of people.



The Late George Fiji Veikoso. [Poster Credit: Inia Seruiratu/ Facebook]

He expressed his condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world on behalf of the coalition government and the people of Fiji.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu says late George ‘Fiji’ was a towering figure in Pacific music whose voice uplifted generations.

Seruiratu says Fiji’s songs spoke to love, faith, and resilience, reminding us of our identity and power as a people.

He adds that George Fiji’s journey took him from our islands to the global stage, yet he never lost touch with home.

According to Seruiratu, he fused tradition with modern sound, giving Fiji and the Pacific a voice that resonated far beyond our shores.

He further states that George Fiji’s music became a passport for our culture.

Even through illness, the late George Fiji never stopped singing as he showed that talent is a gift, but service is a calling.

Seruiratu says George Fiji’s devotion to the Pacific and its people was felt in every lyric, every performance, and every moment shared.

In his condolence message, Seruiratu says George Fiji’s legacy will continue to echo in village choirs, family gatherings, and the hearts of every Fijian who knows what it means to sing with soul.

