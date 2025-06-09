Public understanding a priority

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

People must be given enough time and clear information to understand proposed constitutional changes before being asked to vote on them.

This is the concern raised by Unity Fiji representative Naomi Raikaci, who says many people, particularly those in rural communities, remote islands and overseas, may not have had the opportunity to fully understand Constitution Amendment Bill No. 32 of 2026.

Making the party’s submission to the Special Committee, Raikaci says the Bill must be fully explained in English, iTaukei and Fiji Hindi, including the reasons behind each proposed change.

The party says people also need to understand how the country’s first national referendum will work, stressing that they cannot make an informed decision on something they do not understand.

Article continues after advertisement

“The government has said that if people do not understand the bill, they can simply vote. With due respect, members, that is not good enough. A person who does not understand a document should not be asked to sign it, whether to say yes or no. People cannot consent to what they do not understand. And our third point, do not put the full constitution on the same ballot as the election.”

Special Parliamentary Committee member Parveen Kumar has questioned the party about its position on the immunity clause.

“What I gather from the presentation is that the party’s stand is that you support the Senate, provided it is elected. And that’s very clear. But what about the composition of the Senate? What is the party’s stand on that? That’s one. And the other one is, what is your party’s stand on the immunity clause?”

In response, Unity Fiji Party Board Member Ina Kondewo says the party believes the Government must listen to the people, particularly on key constitutional issues.

She adds that the party does not support the immunity clause, arguing that all matters must be addressed.

She says the party also believes Senate members should be appointed based on merit, with clear guidelines guiding the selection process.

Unity Fiji says the consultation process must go beyond collecting submissions, with the public given enough time, proper information and the opportunity to discuss the proposed changes before making a decision.