PRB pushes rent-to-own housing

[Photo: FILE]

High rents and a shortage of affordable housing are putting pressure on families across Fiji, with the Public Rental Board being urged to expand housing options and help tenants move towards home ownership.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says many low- and middle-income families are struggling to find affordable accommodation, with some people forced to live far from their workplaces because of high rental costs.

Speaking at the launch of the PRB’s 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, Nalumisa says the board must increase its housing stock to meet growing demand, particularly as more people move to urban areas.

“And the something that we are trying to promote now at our at the macro level, national level, is to promote our people towards home ownership. It’s something that I also want to also share this afternoon: the importance of ensuring that all the tenants know so for so many weeks.”

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He says the government wants to help tenants move beyond renting and eventually own their homes.

Nalumisa has encouraged the PRB to explore rent-to-own housing options and partnerships with other organizations to create more opportunities for eligible tenants.

He says the board must also improve tenancy management, strengthen financial sustainability, maintain good governance and invest in its staff to improve service delivery.

The minister adds the PRB has an important responsibility to provide safe and affordable housing for low-income families, while ensuring its properties are properly managed.

He says that the success of the new strategic plan will depend on strong leadership, accountability and cooperation with housing sector partners.

He adds that the plan outlines the PRB’s priorities for 2026–2030, focusing on expanding housing opportunities and creating safer, more inclusive communities.