Pacific leaders urged to fast-track critical strategy

File photo

The Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Dupito Simamora, says Indonesia is working closely with Pacific Island nations to advance the Melanesian Spearhead Group Peace and Security Strategy.

He says the initiative, led by Indonesia, is now focused on translating the strategy into concrete action.

Indonesia will host the next meeting of police commissioners and police ministers from MSG member countries in Jakarta.

Article continues after advertisement

“And then to discuss some of the actions that will be taken. And of course, Indonesia will continue to support the implementation of the MSG Peace and Security Strategy. This is specifically about the Peace and Security Strategy.”

The Ambassador stresses the strategy is grounded in respect for independence, borders, and non-interference—principles essential for regional unity and long-term stability.

Fiji’s Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, says the strategy’s implementation must be swift, noting that global security challenges are evolving quickly.

“If it’s going to take two years, I think it should not take two years to implement this. It should take only one year, in my view,”

The MSG Peace and Security Strategy, developed through extensive consultations, is in its final stages of adoption and is expected to serve as a blueprint for security cooperation across Melanesia.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.