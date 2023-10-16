ODPP releases alarming figures

Eight juveniles were charged in relation to aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and theft offenses.

This has been revealed by Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, as they have released data pertaining to formal indictments filed in the High Courts of Fiji throughout the month of September.

In September, a total of 42 individuals faced formal charges, amounting to a cumulative count of 48 serious offenses.

The range of offenses included murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, assault causing actual bodily harm, acts with intent to cause grievous harm, common assault, unlawful wounding, attempted arson, dangerous driving causing death or grievous harm, various traffic violations, unlawful cultivation and possession of illicit drugs, and breach of a suspended sentence.

The charges implicated a total of 26 victims, reflecting the gravity and impact of these offenses on individuals and communities.

One particularly distressing case involved a 40-year-old man charged with the murder of his 2-year 6-month-old nephew.

The accused allegedly committed this heinous act by stabbing the child with a knife, resulting in the tragic loss of his life.

Additionally, the data outlined incidents where multiple individuals were charged with manslaughter, assault causing actual bodily harm, acts with intent to cause grievous harm, and dangerous driving leading to fatalities or grievous harm.

The data also provided insights into the monetary losses incurred during various offenses, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft.

These crimes encompassed home invasions, supermarket and hardware shop burglaries, carjacking, and street robberies, resulting in financial losses ranging from $20 to $30,790.